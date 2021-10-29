China unveils multiple measures to ensure stable supplies, prices of vegetables
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce ministry has actively carried out work to ensure supplies and stabilize prices of vegetables, an official said Thursday.
Affected by factors such as a drop in temperature and rainfall, some edible agricultural products, especially vegetables, recently saw a continuous price increase in China.
The ministry tracks the market operation of staple goods such as vegetables, meat, grain and edible oil daily. They also closely monitor market supply, demand and price changes in the whole country and areas with sporadic COVID-19 cases, Shu Jueting, spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce, told a press conference.
On top of strengthening monitoring and early warning systems, local authorities are required to guarantee the supplies and stable prices of daily necessities this winter and next spring and release government reserves at an appropriate time, said Shu.
Efforts should also be made to guide trade companies to enhance connections between production and sales and increase stockpiles in peak periods, Shu added.
