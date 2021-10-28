China donates digital transformation system to Cambodia's national TV station

Xinhua) 13:22, October 28, 2021

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- China donated a set of digital transformation system to the National Television of Cambodia (TVK), aiming at helping the TV station improve its broadcasting quality and efficiency.

Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian handed over the equipment to Cambodian Information Minister Khieu Kanharith at an event held at the Ministry of Information on Wednesday.

The system can convert analog video signals from Video Home System (VHS), Betacam, mini DV and other tapes into digital videos such as MOV, MXF, MP4, TS and MPG.

Ambassador Wang said broadcasting sector has been playing a crucial role in helping promote ties and cooperation between China and Cambodia.

"The handover ceremony clearly demonstrates that China has paid high attention to cooperation in the field of broadcasting with Cambodia, and we hope that our cooperation will be bigger in the future," he said.

Kanharith said the equipment is necessary for the TVK as it has planned to switch from analog to digital broadcasting.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Information and the government, I'd like to express my sincere thanks to the Chinese government as well as to the National Radio and Television Administration of China for providing this equipment to us," he said.

According to the minister, the analog broadcasting in Cambodia will be switched off by 2025.

