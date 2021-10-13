China, Cambodia to strengthen cooperation

Xinhua) 08:55, October 13, 2021

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with Cambodia's Senate President Samdech Say Chhum via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Tuesday met with Cambodia's Senate President Samdech Say Chhum via video link.

Hailing the traditional friendship between China and Cambodia, Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said the two sides should ensure that high-level exchanges play a politically leading role in bilateral ties.

Wang also urged the two countries to provide staunch mutual support on issues concerning their respective core interests, deepen cooperation in all areas, jointly build the Belt and Road, and seek common development.

The CPPCC is willing to continue exchanges at all levels with Cambodia's Senate to contribute to the China-Cambodia community with a shared future, he added.

For his part, Say Chhum expressed a willingness to enhance cooperation on COVID-19 response, adding that Cambodia's Senate is ready to step up communications and cooperation with the CPPCC to promote bilateral ties.

