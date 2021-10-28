Top legislator calls for further developing China-Ireland ties

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Sean O Fearghail, speaker of the lower house of the Irish parliament, via video link, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, on Wednesday met with Sean O Fearghail, speaker of the lower house of the Irish parliament, via video link.

Li spoke highly of stable and smooth development of the China-Ireland mutually beneficial strategic partnership, and cooperation outcomes in economy, trade, investment, agriculture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Calling for greater high-level exchanges to enhance mutual political trust, Li said issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan concern China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and serve as the cornerstone for the sound development of bilateral ties.

He also called on the two sides to tap into the potential of the economic and trade ties, and leverage mechanisms such as China-Ireland technological innovation joint commission, and platforms such as the China International Import Expo and the China International Fair for Trade in Services for more cooperation outcomes.

On people-to-people exchanges, Li said China welcomes Ireland's participation in the Beijing Winter Olympics. He also urged the two countries to uphold true multilateralism and step up cooperation in the COVID-19 response.

The NPC is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the Irish parliament. The two sides should maintain close communication to ratify, amend, and roll out legal documents that are conducive to bilateral relations development, Li said.

Noting Ireland attaches great significance to developing ties with China, O Fearghail said the Irish parliament is willing to enhance cooperation with the NPC to benefit the two countries' cooperation in trade, agriculture, culture, education and other fields.

