China willing to work with Ireland to win battle against pandemic: ambassador

DUBLIN, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Ireland He Xiangdong said on Thursday that China is grateful for the kind help offered by the Irish people and government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is now willing to work together with Ireland as well as all other countries to win the battle against the pandemic.

The Chinese ambassador made the remark while delivering a speech at an online event to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, which both fell on Thursday.

"During the war against the pandemic, China received precious support from many friendly countries, including Ireland. I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the people and the government of Ireland for your kind help," said He in a video speech posted on the website of the Chinese embassy in Ireland.

"Now China has achieved decisive progress in controlling COVID-19 and reopening the economy, we would like to work along with all countries, including Ireland, to achieve the final victory," as the health and prosperity of the Chinese people are closely linked with that of the whole world, he said.

In his speech, He cited a number of factors as favorable conditions for the further development of China-Ireland relations.

"Our shared task of economic recovery is the impetus for deepening of cooperation between our two countries," he said, adding that the friendship tested during the pandemic creates a positive atmosphere for further expansion of bilateral relations in many fields.

"China's commitment to greater openness provides many more platforms and opportunities for our bilateral cooperation. Both of our two countries strongly advocate multilateralism," the ambassador noted.

"Working together, we will bring a brighter future to our two peoples and the whole world," he emphasized.

In the speech, the Chinese ambassador also expressed his warmest greetings and best wishes to all the Irish friends on the occasion of the celebration of the two Chinese holidays.