China releases action plan to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, has released an action plan to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030.

The plan puts forward China's main objectives for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) and the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), including increasing the share of non-fossil energy consumption, improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

By 2030, the share of non-fossil energy consumption will be around 25 percent, and carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP will drop by more than 65 percent compared with the level registered in 2005, according to the plan.

As the world's largest developing country, China is still in the industrialization and urbanization stage and faces the heavy task of developing its economy and improving its people's livelihoods, so energy consumption will continue to grow, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission said in response to media queries.

China's carbon peak and neutrality goals are fully in line with the goals and requirements of the Paris Agreement and demonstrate the country's ambition, the official said.

The country will complete the world's most dramatic reduction in carbon emissions intensity through its carbon peaking actions, the official said.

The plan outlines key tasks to achieve a carbon peak before 2030, including promoting green and low-carbon transportation, advancing a circular economy and supporting technological innovation.

China will develop a unified and standardized carbon emissions statistical accounting system, improve laws, regulations and standards, optimize economic policies, and establish sound market mechanisms as part of its efforts to enhance policy support.

As for international cooperation, China will be deeply involved in global climate governance, carry out green cooperation in its economy, trade, technology and finance, and advance the construction of a green Belt and Road, according to the plan.

