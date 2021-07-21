Carbon dioxide concentrations grow slower in China

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Growth in carbon dioxide concentration levels slowed in China in the 2017-2019 period, according to the country's 2019 Greenhouse Gas Bulletin.

The figures, collected at the Waliguan atmospheric background station in northwest China's Qinghai, showed average concentrations of atmospheric carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide were slightly higher than the global averages in 2019.

The bulletin, released by the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) Tuesday, showed that the concentrations of atmospheric carbon dioxide and methane observed by six other regional stations increased in 2019 compared with 2018.

Monitoring the changes in carbon dioxide concentrations could help estimate the changes in greenhouse gas emissions and then evaluate the effect of carbon neutrality, said Zhang Xiaoye, a researcher with the Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences.

Next, the CMA will build nine more regional stations to achieve full coverage of all key climate observation areas, Zhang said.

