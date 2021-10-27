Home>>
Full Text: Action Plan for Carbon Dioxide Peaking Before 2030
(Xinhua) 08:34, October 27, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, has released a document titled "Action Plan for Carbon Dioxide Peaking Before 2030."
Please see the attachment for the document.
Full Text: Action Plan for Carbon Dioxide Peaking Before 2030
