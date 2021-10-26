U.S. essential oil brand doTERRA grows rapidly in China market

Xinhua) 09:23, October 26, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 22, 2021 in east China's Shanghai shows a portait of Owen K. Messick, president of doTERRA China. The U.S. essential oil brand doTERRA, a three time participant in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) since 2018, is growing rapidly in China market after its appearance in the CIIE as its launch pad. Boasting a workforce of more than 200 employees, doTERRA is running a factory, a laboratory, and a flagship shop in Shanghai, and its products have attracted a good number of loyal consumers across the country. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

