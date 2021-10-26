Home>>
U.S. essential oil brand doTERRA grows rapidly in China market
(Xinhua) 09:23, October 26, 2021
Photo taken on Oct. 22, 2021 in east China's Shanghai shows a portait of Owen K. Messick, president of doTERRA China. The U.S. essential oil brand doTERRA, a three time participant in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) since 2018, is growing rapidly in China market after its appearance in the CIIE as its launch pad. Boasting a workforce of more than 200 employees, doTERRA is running a factory, a laboratory, and a flagship shop in Shanghai, and its products have attracted a good number of loyal consumers across the country. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. didn't "engage" China to make it rich, but profited off it: SCMP
- Commentary: Washington's vicious scheme to disrupt Hong Kong bound to fail
- What is behind Washington's defamation of China as "economic bully"?
- U.S. Fed policy shift impact on China's forex market controllable: PBOC official
- Chinese foreign ministry extends condolences over passing of former U.S. State Secretary Powell
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.