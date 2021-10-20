Chinese foreign ministry extends condolences over passing of former U.S. State Secretary Powell

Xinhua) 10:26, October 20, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday expressed condolences over the passing of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell.

"Powell was a veteran diplomat. We express deep condolences over his passing and extend sincere sympathy to his family," Wang told a press briefing.

Powell died Monday morning at 84 of COVID-19 complications.

