Chinese foreign ministry extends condolences over passing of former U.S. State Secretary Powell
(Xinhua) 10:26, October 20, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday expressed condolences over the passing of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell.
"Powell was a veteran diplomat. We express deep condolences over his passing and extend sincere sympathy to his family," Wang told a press briefing.
Powell died Monday morning at 84 of COVID-19 complications.
