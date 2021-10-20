John Thornton: Confrontation 'absolutely out of the question' for US, China

Ecns.cn) 08:51, October 20, 2021

In recent years, bilateral relations between China and the United States have experienced ups and downs. Since the Biden administration came to power, the friction between the two sides has not yet seen a clear trend of easing. So what are future steps to be taken to break the impasse and move the bilateral relationship forward?

In the latest "W.E. Talk", a column of China News Network, CCG President Wang Huiyao spoke with John L. Thornton, Chair Emeritus at Brookings Institution.

John Thornton is a renowned American investor. He was the co-president and Co-CEO of Goldman Sachs Group, and is now the Chair Emeritus at Brookings Institution, a famous American think tank. Thornton was regarded a "China Hand", and the John L. Thornton China Center of the Brookings Institution was named after him. After retiring from Goldman Sachs, he served as a professor at Tsinghua University. In 2008, Thornton was awarded the Chinese Government's Friendship Award.

