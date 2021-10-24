Home>>
In pics: brick factory in Renqiu, Hebei
(Xinhua) 10:37, October 24, 2021
A worker makes adobe bricks at a brick factory at Chu'an Town in Renqiu City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2021. The brick factory in Chu'an Town, which was built on the basis of an ancient brick kiln, has followed the traditional manual brick making process, and the finished products are navy blue with antique appearance. Products produced by this factory, such as cyan bricks, glazes and antique architectural decorations, have been used in the renovation of ancient buildings such as the Palace Museum, the Temple of Heaven, the Summer Palace and the Eastern Qing Tombs. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
