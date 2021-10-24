1st Chinese Song Competition held in Kampala, Uganda

A contestant participates in the 1st Chinese Song Competition at Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda, Oct. 22, 2021. The 1st Chinese Song Competition in Uganda named "Voice into My Heart" was organized by Confucius Institute of Makerere University. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)

