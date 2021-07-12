Collection of classic songs related to CPC published

Xinhua) 10:03, July 12, 2021

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A book containing a collection of popular and significant songs in the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been published.

A joint compilation by the Chinese Musicians Association, the People's Music Publishing House and the Party History Press, the book aims to allow audiences to use music as a medium to review the extraordinary journey of the CPC over the past century.

A total of 166 classic songs, 142 photographs as well as 97 audio clips were incorporated into 10 chapters, highlighting historic moments and important figures in the history of the CPC.

Reportedly, a rich media version of the book is also in the pipeline, which will offer audiences a panoramic view and an immersive experience.

This year marks the centenary of the CPC.

