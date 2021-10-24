China strongly opposes British official's irresponsible remarks on HK affairs: embassy

Xinhua) 09:34, October 24, 2021

LONDON, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Britain on Friday voiced strong opposition to the "irresponsible remarks" recently made by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Hong Kong affairs.

The spokesperson made the remarks while responding to a question concerning a statement made by Truss on Thursday when he expressed concerns over the disqualification or resignation of some District Councilors in Hong Kong, which interfered in China's internal affairs.

Improving the electoral system in the Hong Kong SAR, implementing relevant decisions and observing the principle of "patriots governing Hong Kong" are conducive to upholding "one country, two systems," promoting the healthy development of the democratic political system in the Hong Kong SAR, safeguarding the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents, and ensuring the long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

These measures have won the full recognition and support of Hong Kong residents and the international community, the spokesperson noted.

Since China resumed sovereignty over Hong Kong in 1997, Hong Kong affairs have been purely China's internal affairs and brook no external interference, the spokesperson added.

"China urges the UK side to stop political manipulation on Hong Kong-related issues and stop interfering in China's internal affairs in any way," the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)