Chinese mainland reports 38 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:28, October 23, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 38 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, 17 were reported in Gansu, 11 in Inner Mongolia, six in Beijing, three in Ningxia and one in Yunnan, the commission said.

Also reported were 12 new imported cases, of which three were reported in Shanghai, two each in Fujian and Guangxi and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Shandong, Guangdong and Yunnan.

One suspected case was reported in Inner Mongolia on Friday, but no deaths from COVID-19 were reported, it added.

A total of 9,486 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 9,072 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 414 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,715 by Friday, including 549 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 91,530 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 17 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of which 11 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 385 asymptomatic cases, of which 354 were imported, under medical observation as of Friday.

By the end of Friday, 12,313 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,357 cases, including 846 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,012 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 66 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

