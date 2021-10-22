2021 Wuhan Marathon postponed due to COVID-19

October 22, 2021

Participants cross the finishing line during the 2019 Wuhan Marathon in capital city of central China's Hubei Province, April 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

WUHAN, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 Wuhan Marathon, originally scheduled for October 24, has been postponed with a new date yet to be determined, the organizers announced here on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the organizing committee of the Wuhan Marathon, as confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in a dozen domestic cities, the marathon was postponed to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Participants run in the 2019 Wuhan Marathon in the capital city of central China's Hubei Province, April 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

The statement added that registered runners for the 2021 Wuhan Marathon are able to retain their entry, and the registration fee will be refunded in near future.

Debuting in 2016, the Wuhan Marathon was recognized as a silver label road race event by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). In 2020, the event was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

