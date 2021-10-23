Chinese mainland reports 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases

CGTN) 10:16, October 23, 2021

The Chinese mainland reported 50 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 38 cases of local transmission and 12 from overseas, data from the National Health Commission showed on Saturday.

In addition, 17 new asymptomatic cases were recorded, six of which were locally transmitted, while 385 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation.

Confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland now total 96,715, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 4,636.

The latest tally of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 12,313 (12,012 recoveries, 213 deaths)

Macao: 77 (66 recoveries)

Taiwan: 16,357 (13,742 recoveries, 846 deaths)

