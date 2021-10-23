Foreign investment into China expected to surpass 1 trln yuan: MOC

Xinhua) 09:48, October 23, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to attract over 1 trillion yuan of foreign investment in 2021, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Friday.

In U.S. dollar terms, foreign investment is forecast to exceed 160 billion U.S. dollars, said MOC official Zong Changqing at a press conference.

While commending the better-than-expected foreign investment situation since the beginning of the year, Zong said that China still faces severe challenges considering the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, reconstruction of global industrial supply chains, and non-financial factors including decoupling and barrier-setting.

Zong also pointed out that a continuous and stable economic recovery, an ultra-large market, a complete industrial supporting capacity, sufficient human resources and good infrastructure will help China lure more foreign investment.

The latest survey conducted by the MOC of over 3,000 key foreign companies in China showed that 93.3 percent of these companies are optimistic for their future development.

Among the surveyed key foreign enterprises in China, 99 percent said they had no plan to reduce investment or leave the market, Zong said.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)