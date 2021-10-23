Chinese vice premier demands no relaxation of anti-epidemic measures

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, speaks at a teleconference held by the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan Friday stressed the need to continue implementing the strategy of preventing both inbound COVID-19 cases and a recurrence in domestic ones and stick to current anti-epidemic measures without relaxation.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a teleconference held by the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response.

Decisive and swift actions should be taken to curb the COVID-19 resurgence to safeguard people's health and create a favorable environment for economic development, she said.

Sun said China faces uncertainties in epidemic control owing to a combination of sporadic cases reported in various regions, trans-regional travel by those infected with COVID-19, and the arrival of winter.

The vice premier said the principle of early detection, reporting, quarantine, and treatment should be strictly observed. Regions across the country should work together and share information timeously to block the transmission chain of the virus and stop its spread, she said.

To reduce the risk of imported infections, all relevant departments should improve the management of inbound personnel and imported goods, she said.

Sun also stressed the need to reduce gatherings such as trans-provincial sight-seeing tours. Tourist spots across the country should strengthen implementing anti-virus measures and improve monitoring and early warnings, Sun added.

