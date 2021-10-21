State Council appoints new head of customs for HKSAR

Xinhua) 13:01, October 21, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced on Thursday it has decided to appoint Louise Ho Pui-shan as the Commissioner of Customs and Excise of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), replacing Hermes Tang Yi-hoi.

The decision was made in line with the HKSAR Basic Law and based on the nomination and suggestion of HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam, according to an official statement.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)