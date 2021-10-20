Home>>
China holds mass entrepreneurship and innovation week
(Xinhua) 13:08, October 20, 2021
A robot for UV light sanitation is seen at an exhibition to mark the 2021 National Mass Innovation and Entrepreneurship Week in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2021. The 2021 National Mass Innovation and Entrepreneurship Week was opened on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to launch mass entrepreneurship and innovation week
- China to deepen reforms to promote mass entrepreneurship, innovation
- China moves to further cut logistics costs
- Chinese envoy calls on int'l community to support mass entrepreneurship, innovation in EMDCs
- Guidelines to promote mass entrepreneurship, innovation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.