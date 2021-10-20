China holds mass entrepreneurship and innovation week

Xinhua) 13:08, October 20, 2021

A robot for UV light sanitation is seen at an exhibition to mark the 2021 National Mass Innovation and Entrepreneurship Week in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2021. The 2021 National Mass Innovation and Entrepreneurship Week was opened on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

