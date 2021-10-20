Chongyang Festival Wonderful Tour: musical performance "Home – Double Ninth Festival"

People's Daily Online) 10:14, October 20, 2021

The "Chongyang Festival Wonderful Tour" is a TV show based on the Double Ninth Festival, or the Chongyang Festival. Hosted by the Henan Broadcasting System (HBS) in central China's Henan province, the show has modernized the national spirit while taking traditional Chinese culture as the core. It inherited and developed the Chongyang Festival's custom, culture and etiquette while demonstrating Chinese values in various forms, in order to demonstrate a positive image of the ancient civilization.

The Chongyang Festival is an important theme for literary masterpieces, whether in ancient or modern days. Countless poems have been passed down over the ages from the Song dynasty to the present day. Starting off with chanting, the performance "Home – Double Ninth Festival" initially presented the connotations of the Chongyang Festival, showing how the Festival might have been during the Song dynasty with the help of elegant and unique video-shooting techniques and transitions.

