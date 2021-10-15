Activities carried out in Guizhou to celebrate Double Ninth Festival

Xinhua) 08:47, October 15, 2021

An elder plays a game at a university for senior citizens of Zhongshan District in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 14, 2021. Various activities are carried out in the district to celebrate the Double Ninth Festival or the Chongyang Festival for the elders. The festival, celebrated throughout China on the ninth day of the ninth month on the Chinese lunar calendar, is an occasion to care for and send blessings to the elderly. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

