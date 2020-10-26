Shanghai is home to more than 3,000 centenarians

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Xu Suzhen, a 113-year-old woman, is currently the oldest resident of Shanghai Municipality, according to a list of the city's "longevity stars" and centenarian couples, which was published on Sunday.

Tao Ruisheng, aged 110, is Shanghai's oldest man. The city with a population of over 24 million also has four centenarian couples, the data showed.

According to data released on Sept. 30 by Shanghai's civil affairs bureau, the city is home to 3,009 centenarians, with women accounting for nearly 74 percent of that total. There are 1,949 people aged 99 in the city.

The Double Ninth Festival, also known as Chongyang Festival celebrated on the ninth day of the ninth month on the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sunday this year. It is an occasion to care for and send blessings to the elderly throughout China.

In 1953, there was only one centenarian in Shanghai. The total number of centenarians exceeded 1,000 for the first time in 2011 and 2,000 in 2017.

Since 2008, Shanghai has been releasing its list of "longevity stars" on the occasion of the Chongyang Festival.