Chongyang Festival Wonderful Tour: creative dance "Phoenix Presenting Rituals"

People's Daily Online) 09:44, October 20, 2021

The "Chongyang Festival Wonderful Tour" is a TV show based on the Double Ninth Festival, or the Chongyang Festival. Hosted by the Henan Broadcasting System (HBS) in central China's Henan province, the show has modernized the national spirit while taking traditional Chinese culture as the core. It inherited and developed the Chongyang Festival's custom, culture and etiquette while demonstrating Chinese values in various forms, in order to demonstrate a positive image of the ancient civilization.

The dance "Phoenix Presenting Rituals" portrayed prayers for blessings and celebrations on the Double Ninth Day. Phoenix is a mythological bird symbolizing luck in China, which represents people's awe and worship of the nature and the ardent expectations for better life.

Beginning with the image of a phoenix, the performance showed the tenacity and passion of the phoenix totem. The scene in the second part was rich in colors, combining the five colors of the phoenix (green, white, red, black and yellow). At this time, the combination of symphonic and ancient music, together with emotional dances and visual technology, formed the climax of the dance. The final part of the dance was filled with peace, harmony and aupiciousness, with various birds worshiping the phoenix.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)