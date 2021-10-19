Int'l ceramic fair opens in China's "porcelain capital"

Xinhua) 11:02, October 19, 2021

NANCHANG, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair opened Monday in the city of Jingdezhen, a world-famous "porcelain capital" in east China's Jiangxi Province.

Covering an area of nearly 30,000 square meters, the fair has attracted over 800 enterprises from home and abroad. A total of eight projects worth 19.6 billion yuan (about 3 billion U.S. dollars) were signed at the opening ceremony, according to the organizers.

The fair, held both online and offline, will host a series of activities, including a ceramic auction, a ceramic-art exhibition and a forum on ceramic intellectual property protection.

First held in 2004, the annual China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair has become a major platform to showcase the world's finest porcelain and drawn enterprises from many countries and regions.

