Int'l ceramic fair opens in China's "porcelain capital"
NANCHANG, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair opened Monday in the city of Jingdezhen, a world-famous "porcelain capital" in east China's Jiangxi Province.
Covering an area of nearly 30,000 square meters, the fair has attracted over 800 enterprises from home and abroad. A total of eight projects worth 19.6 billion yuan (about 3 billion U.S. dollars) were signed at the opening ceremony, according to the organizers.
The fair, held both online and offline, will host a series of activities, including a ceramic auction, a ceramic-art exhibition and a forum on ceramic intellectual property protection.
First held in 2004, the annual China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair has become a major platform to showcase the world's finest porcelain and drawn enterprises from many countries and regions.
