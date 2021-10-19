IOC president 'deeply impressed' by preparations on Beijing 2022 Winter Games

(People's Daily App) 08:41, October 19, 2021

"The Preparations for the Games have made progress despite all the restrictions related to the pandemic," Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said on Sunday in an interview.

"We are developing together with the Organising Committee and with the health authorities of China, and with international experts the playbooks to make sure that everybody can enjoy."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)