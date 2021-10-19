COP15 venues open to public for free

Xinhua) 07:52, October 19, 2021

People visit the Kunming Dianchi International Convention &Exhibition Center, a venue of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 18, 2021. Venues of the COP15 are opened to the public free of charge from Oct. 18 to Nov. 7. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)