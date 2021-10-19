Home>>
COP15 venues open to public for free
(Xinhua) 07:52, October 19, 2021
People visit the Kunming Dianchi International Convention &Exhibition Center, a venue of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 18, 2021. Venues of the COP15 are opened to the public free of charge from Oct. 18 to Nov. 7. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- African foundation hails China's pledge to support biodiversity conservation
- Interview: Costa Rican president calls COP15 in Kunming a critical moment for humanity
- Interview: COP15 successful, China takes lead in biodiversity, says UN official
- (COP15) COP15 holds sub-forum on ecological civilization of Qinghai-Tibet plateau
- Ecological Civilization Forum of COP15 closes in Kunming
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.