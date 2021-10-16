(COP15) COP15 holds sub-forum on ecological civilization of Qinghai-Tibet plateau

Xinhua) 13:46, October 16, 2021

KUNMING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) held a sub-forum themed ecological civilization and security of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau on Friday.

About 120 experts and scholars from home and abroad participated in the forum online and offline.

Yao Tandong, chief scientist of China's second comprehensive scientific expedition to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, called for efforts to promote the protection and restoration of the Earth system by integrating mountains, rivers, forests, farmland, lakes, grass and glaciers in his speech.

Also at the forum, the Alliance of International Science Organizations (ANSO) released a report on the innovation and development of the Belt and Road, covering research results including joint efforts to combat COVID-19, green development and food security.

The Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is known as "the roof of the world." As Tibet has a vital role to play in ensuring China's ecological security, the Chinese government attaches great importance to the region's ecological and environmental protection.

