Representatives attend plenary session of 2nd United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference

Xinhua) 14:11, October 16, 2021

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses the plenary session via video during the Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference held in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2021. The three-day conference, from Thursday to Saturday, underscores the importance of sustainable transport to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Representatives from 171 countries gathered online and in person for the event. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

