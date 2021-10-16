Full text: Speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at 130th Canton Fair

Xinhua) 13:59, October 16, 2021

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the 130th session of China Import and Export Fair, or Canton Fair, and the Pearl River International Trade Forum Thursday in China's southern city of Guangzhou.

Please see the attachment for the translation of the full text of the speech. Enditem

