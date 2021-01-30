Chinese Premier signs decree to regulate pollutant discharge permits

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has signed a State Council decree unveiling a regulation on administration of pollutant discharge permits amid efforts to improve environmental protection.

The new regulation, which will come into effect on March 1, is expected to standardize the permit application procedures, improve discharge management, tighten supervision and clarify the responsibilities of enterprises and public institutions.

Institutions or businesses involved in the discharge of pollutants should apply for permits. They will be classified for administration based on factors including quantity of pollutant emissions and environmental impacts.

The pollutant outlets, discharge modes and destinations of pollutants must be consistent with provisions of the permits. The pollutant discharging units should carry out self-monitoring and keep the original monitoring records.

Key pollutant discharging units should install automatic monitoring equipment and disclose pollutant emission information.

The ecology and environment protection authorities should strengthen the supervision of pollutant discharging activities to ensure they comply with the provisions of the permits.

Stringent punishments will be imposed on violators, according to the regulation.