Pic story: 78-year-old ecologist dedicating himself to biodiversity protection

Xinhua) 15:31, October 13, 2021

File photo taken in June 2020 shows Yin Kaipu taking pictures during a scientific research in Maoxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Yin, a 78-year-old renowned ecologist in China, has been dedicating himself to biodiversity protection for more than six decades. After graduating from school in 1960, Yin worked at the Chengdu Institute of Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), mainly engaging in biological resources investigation and conservation. In 1978, Yin proposed to establish the Jiuzhaigou and Yading nature reserves to prevent them from being destroyed. Nowadays, Jiuzhaigou and Daocheng Yading have become famous scenic spots. (Yin Kaipu/Handout via Xinhua)

