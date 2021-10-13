Tibet screens children for congenital heart disease

Xinhua) 10:07, October 13, 2021

A child visits the Lhalu wetland national nature reserve in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

LHASA, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has been promoting the screening of congenital heart disease among people of 18 years or below this year, according to the regional government.

So far, 188 such patients have been treated in Tibet, the regional government said on its website.

Congenital heart disease is the most common type of cardiac condition among newborns. The incidence of the disease in the plateau region is above the national average due to special geographical and climatic conditions, including the lack of oxygen.

At an average altitude of over 4,500 meters, the city of Nagqu sees higher incidence of the disease compared to other prefecture-level regions in Tibet, and has so far treated 102 patients.

Liu Zhong, an official with the regional health commission, said the region will continue to strengthen congenital heart disease screening and treatment.

The region will also seek more personnel and funding support from other provincial-level regions, centrally administered state-owned enterprises and charitable organizations, Liu added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)