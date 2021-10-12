Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:38, October 12, 2021

A community worker gives instruction to COVID-19 vaccine recipients at a community vaccination center in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 31, 2021.(Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, all imported from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Among these cases, five were reported in Yunnan, three in Shanghai, and one each in Liaoning, Fujian, Sichuan and Shaanxi, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, said the commission.

A total of 9,315 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 8,829 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 486 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,435 by Monday, including 669 patients still receiving treatment, none of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 91,130 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 14 asymptomatic cases imported from outside the mainland were newly reported. There were a total of 364 asymptomatic cases, of whom 349 were imported, under medical observation as of Monday.

By the end of Monday, 12,268 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,305 cases, including 846 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,953 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 64 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

