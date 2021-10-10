Languages

Sunday, October 10, 2021

Over 2.22 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua) 16:07, October 10, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Over 2.22 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday.

