Over 2.22 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:07, October 10, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Over 2.22 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
