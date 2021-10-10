Chinese mainland reports 24 new imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:52, October 10, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, all imported from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Ten of the cases were reported in Yunnan, while six were reported in Shanghai, two in Shandong, and one each in Liaoning, Zhejiang, Fujian, Henan, Guangxi and Sichuan, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, said the commission. Enditem

