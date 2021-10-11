Chinese mainland reports 25 new imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:07, October 11, 2021

Kids play at a park in Huli District of Xiamen, Fujian Province, Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, all imported from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Among these cases, 14 were reported in Yunnan, four in Shandong, three in Shanghai, two in Guangdong, and one each in Inner Mongolia and Guangxi, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, said the commission.

A total of 9,303 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 8,802 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 501 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,423 by Sunday, including 713 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 91,074 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of eight asymptomatic cases imported from outside the mainland were newly reported. There were a total of 361 asymptomatic cases, of whom 345 were imported, under medical observation as of Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 12,261 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,294 cases, including 846 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,947 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 64 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

