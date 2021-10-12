Xi urges global cooperation to build community for all life

Xinhua) 14:35, October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the international community to enhance cooperation, build consensus and pool strength to build a community of all life on Earth.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

