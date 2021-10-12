Xi urges securing win-win of economic growth, environmental protection

Xinhua) 14:34, October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for securing a win-win of economic growth and environmental protection.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

