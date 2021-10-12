Developing countries need support in recovering economy, protecting environment: Xi

Xinhua) 14:33, October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Developing countries need help and support all the more in fulfilling the dual tasks of economic recovery and environmental protection, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

