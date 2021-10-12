2021 China Cybersecurity Week kicks off in Xi'an

Xinhua) 09:16, October 12, 2021

A visitor takes photo at the cybersecurity expo of 2021 China Cybersecurity Week in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 11, 2021. This year's edition of China's annual cybersecurity publicity week runs from Oct. 11 to 17 nationwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

