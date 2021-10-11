Rare plants in Kunming Botanical Garden, SW China

Xinhua) 14:52, October 11, 2021

Combo photo taken on Oct. 10, 2021 shows a sample of Manglietiastrum sinicum collected by researchers in the wild (L) and a transplanted Manglietiastrum sinicum plant growing in the Kunming Botanical Garden in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Kunming Botanical Garden has built a garden featuring Plant Species with Extremely Small Populations (PSESP) since 2015. Currently, a total of 44 rare target species have been transplanted into the garden under protection efforts. (Xinhua/Wang Nan)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)