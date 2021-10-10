Iran's FM visits Syria for "comprehensive developments" in relations

DAMASCUS, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Syria's capital Damascus on Saturday, speaking about "comprehensive developments" in the relations between his country and Syria, according to the state news agency SANA.

Speaking jointly with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad to reporters upon arrival, Abdullahian said that over the past few weeks, Syria and Iran have reached "important agreements" for achieving comprehensive development in the relations in all fields.

He said both sides are putting forward "intensive programs" to implement cooperation in the economic, trade, and tourism fields.

"Syria is on the path of progress and prosperity," he said, stressing his country's ongoing support to Syria.

For his side, Mekdad described the visit of the Iranian official as "important," noting that there are "important developments" that will be discussed between both sides for the interests of both peoples.

Before Damascus, Abdullahian visited Russia and Lebanon and held talks with Russian and Lebanese officials on various international and bilateral issues.

Mekdad noted that he and Abdullahian will discuss the outcome of the latter's visits to Russia and Lebanon.

The visit of the Iranian official comes at a time the Syrian government is sensing a change in the international climate towards Syria.

In a recent televised interview with the Syrian national TV, Mekdad pointed out that there is a change in the international political atmosphere towards the Syrian issue, noting that during the recent United Nations General Assembly meetings, tens of countries wanted to meet with the Syrian government delegation.

