Iran condemns U.S. sanctions on four Iranians for alleged "kidnapping" charges
TEHRAN, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- The spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday condemned recent U.S. sanctions on four Iranian citizens for what he called "fictitious" charges.
On Friday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced it would sanction four Iranian citizens for an alleged failed plot aimed at kidnapping a U.S.-Iranian New York-based journalist.
"Unfortunately, incumbent U.S. officials are following the failed policy of the previous administration," Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Iranian spokesman, said according to the ministry's website.
Khatibzadeh described the U.S. narrative of the so-called plot as a "Hollywood scenario," saying that the supporters of sanctions in the United States thrive on the sanctions atmosphere they have created.
"Washington had better know that it has no choice but to abandon its sanctioning addiction and to use language of respect vis-a-vis Tehran," he said.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- China congratulates Iran's new president's assumption of duty
- Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
- Iran's supreme leader endorses Raisi as new president
- Iran urges parties in Vienna talks to "make decisions" on revival of nuke deal
- Iran decries double standard on freedom of expression after U.S. seizes websites
- Iran's president-elect says U.S. must lift all "unjust" sanctions
- Three major challenges Iranian president-elect faces
- Talks to revive Iran nuclear agreement "closer to a deal": EU official
- Raisi wins Iran's presidential election
- Iran's presidential campaign kicks off after candidate names released
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.