Iran condemns U.S. sanctions on four Iranians for alleged "kidnapping" charges

Xinhua) 10:47, September 05, 2021

TEHRAN, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- The spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday condemned recent U.S. sanctions on four Iranian citizens for what he called "fictitious" charges.

On Friday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced it would sanction four Iranian citizens for an alleged failed plot aimed at kidnapping a U.S.-Iranian New York-based journalist.

"Unfortunately, incumbent U.S. officials are following the failed policy of the previous administration," Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Iranian spokesman, said according to the ministry's website.

Khatibzadeh described the U.S. narrative of the so-called plot as a "Hollywood scenario," saying that the supporters of sanctions in the United States thrive on the sanctions atmosphere they have created.

"Washington had better know that it has no choice but to abandon its sanctioning addiction and to use language of respect vis-a-vis Tehran," he said.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)