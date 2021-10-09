Home>>
Chinese players attend training sessions for upcoming Thomas &Uber Cup
(Xinhua) 10:58, October 09, 2021
Chen Yufei of China attends a training session before the Uber Cup badminton tournament in Aarhus, Denmark, Oct. 8, 2021. The Thomas &Uber Cup is to be held in Aarhus of Denmark from Oct. 9 to Oct. 17. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
