Chinese players attend training sessions for upcoming Thomas &Uber Cup

Xinhua) 10:58, October 09, 2021

Chen Yufei of China attends a training session before the Uber Cup badminton tournament in Aarhus, Denmark, Oct. 8, 2021. The Thomas &Uber Cup is to be held in Aarhus of Denmark from Oct. 9 to Oct. 17. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)