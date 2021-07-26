Home>>
Chinese players at Tokyo Olympic Games
(Xinhua) 13:04, July 26, 2021
Zheng Siwei (R) /Huang Yaqiong of China compete during the Tokyo 2020 mixed doubles group badminton match against Robin Tabeling/Selena Piek of the Netherlands in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's boxing team starts with win at Tokyo Olympics
- Japanese siblings sweep 2 judo golds at Tokyo Olympics
- Defending champion China upset by Turkey in Tokyo 2020 women's volleyball opener
- Confident Li pockets China's 2nd weightlifting gold at Tokyo 2020
- Chinese shooter Yang seeks learn from individual bronze for mixed team event
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.