Chinese players at Tokyo Olympic Games

Xinhua) 13:04, July 26, 2021

Zheng Siwei (R) /Huang Yaqiong of China compete during the Tokyo 2020 mixed doubles group badminton match against Robin Tabeling/Selena Piek of the Netherlands in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)