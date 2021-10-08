Languages

Friday, October 08, 2021

Xi talks with Japanese PM over phone

(Xinhua) 17:12, October 08, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held a phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Enditem

