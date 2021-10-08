Home>>
Xi talks with Japanese PM over phone
(Xinhua) 17:12, October 08, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held a phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Enditem
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China ready to deepen cooperation with Japan's new ruling team: spokesperson
- Japanese LDP presidential candidate holds talk with DPP's Tsai, risks undermining foundations of China-Japan relations
- Various activities held in commemoration of September 18 Incident across China
- Exhibition of Crimes of Japanese "Comfort Women" System opens in Nanjing
- China holds ceremony to commemorate the 90th anniversary of 'September 18 Incident'
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.