Languages

Archive

Monday, October 04, 2021

Home>>

Highlights of men's singles round of 64 at 2021 ITTF-ATTU Asian Championships Doha

(Xinhua) 10:29, October 04, 2021

Chuang Chih-Yuan of Chinese Taipei competes against Rafanael Nikola Niman of Indonesia during the men's singles round of 64 at the 2021 ITTF-ATTU Asian Championships Doha in Doha, Qatar, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories