Highlights of men's singles round of 64 at 2021 ITTF-ATTU Asian Championships Doha

Xinhua) 10:29, October 04, 2021

Chuang Chih-Yuan of Chinese Taipei competes against Rafanael Nikola Niman of Indonesia during the men's singles round of 64 at the 2021 ITTF-ATTU Asian Championships Doha in Doha, Qatar, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

